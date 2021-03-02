East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear Skies, Light Wind, and Chilly Temperatures overnight tonight. There could be some patchy fog developing overnight as well, so please drive carefully if you do indeed run into this. Also, some frost is possible as well as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 30s. Sunny and very mild on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 60s. Increasing clouds on Thursday and a mostly cloudy sky on Friday with scattered showers/thundershowers as another cold front passes through our area. The upcoming weekend looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies, cool mornings, and very mild afternoons. Early next week we start off partly cloudy and very mild with highs nearing 70 degrees. More clouds on Tuesday with just a few showers possible late in the day. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Enjoy!