Man turns self in after hit-and-run death in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m., Josef A. Lustig, 27, turned himself into Jacksonville Police officials and was arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Sunday.
Jacksonville Police issued an arrest warrant for the offense of “Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death”, a 2nd degree felony.
On February 28, at about 10:26 p.m., a Jacksonville police officer was driving in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street when he was flagged down by a motorist who told the officer that a pedestrian had just been struck by a vehicle. The officer located the injured person in the road and called for help from the Jacksonville Fire Department. The injured man, Regelio H. Martinez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Lustig was transferred to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle has been located and is being processed as a crime scene.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.