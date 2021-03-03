H-E-B says customers still strongly encouraged, employees required, to wear masks in stores

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When the Texas mask mandate is lifted on March 10, businesses will be required to decide how to move forward during the ongoing pandemic.
The Texas grocery store chain H-E-B, which has locations in Lufkin, Carthage, and Crockett, released a statement following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement about the mask mandate being lifted eleven days from now.
San Antonio’s KSAT shared the statement released to them by H-E-B:
“Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores.”
To their point about Texans being vaccinated, as of March 2, 12.9% of Texans have received at least the first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. In an article by the Mayo Clinic, it is estimated that 94 percent of the population must be immune to the virus to reach herd immunity, either by becoming sick and recovering, or by being immunized.
