Woman hit and killed by car in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman died in Nacogdoches after walking into the path of a moving car Monday evening, according to Nacogdoches Police.
A 43-year-old woman was crossing 100 N Stallings Drive on foot when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on N Stallings Dr.
Nacogdoches Police responded around 6:35 p.m. Monday evening.
The preliminary findings show that the pedestrian failed to utilize the crosswalk and walked into the path of a 2007 Kia passenger car.
Emily Marie Rangel from Round Rock was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The accident is still under investigation by the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Traffic Unit.
