WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott in Lubbock to make statewide announcement at 1:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will address small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce as part of a statewide announcement on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Lubbock. He promised exciting news, which could mean he wants to roll back some of its current COVID-19 restrictions on the state.
He will be at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant at 3021 Clovis Road in Lubbock at 1:30 p.m.
Last week in Corpus Christi, Gov. Abbott announced a program to vaccinate homebound seniors. He also suggested Texas will soon move into its third vaccination priority group this month. He did say at that time that with more people receiving the vaccine, he could roll back restrictions. He said, “We’re working right now on evaluating when we are going to be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon.”
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services hospital data, all COVID hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity has been below the 15% threshold since February 26, 2021.
