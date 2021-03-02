Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton advisor, has died

“I believe that working with the Urban League, the NAACP, PUSH and SCLC is the highest form of service that you can perform for black people,” Jordan said in a December 1980 interview in Ebony Magazine. “And if you serve black people you serve the country as well. So if I do a good job here, the black people are not the only beneficiary; so is the country. The country has a vested interest in black people doing well.”