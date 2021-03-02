Vaccines for veterans coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Veterans 50 years and older who get their healthcare from the VA, can get a COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday, March 6 at the Charles Wilson VA Clinic.
Veteran patients of any age who are employed as essential frontline workers (as defined by the CDC) are also eligible to get the COVID vaccine at the VA Clinic in Lufkin. This includes firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, US Postal workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, those working in education, and daycare workers.
Veterans who are essential workers must bring identification or documentation that they are employed as an essential worker as defined by the CDC.
“We are thrilled to bring the COVID vaccine out to our Veterans in the Lufkin area,” said Frank Vazquez, Medical Center Director of the Houston VA Medical Center.
Charles Wilson VA Clinic is located at 2206 N. John Reddit Dr. in Lufkin. No appointment is necessary for the vaccine clinic Saturday, March 6 at 9 a.m. until vaccination limits are reached.
Veterans who have questions about getting the vaccine at our Lufkin clinic Saturday can call the clinic at 936-671-4300.
