Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny this afternoon, highs in the 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live. We start off today with morning temperatures in the 40s and showers across East Texas. By mid-morning those showers will be moving out of here and we’ll see a return of the sunshine. This afternoon temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s, with some in Deep East Texas possibly seeing the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies the next few day until Friday. Friday we’re looking at more rain that could last into early Saturday morning. For the most part the weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.