Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a cold morning with scattered showers, cloud and rain continue to move out of ETX this midday. This afternoon temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s, with some in Deep East Texas possibly seeing the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies the next few days until Friday. Friday we’re looking at more rain that could last into early Saturday morning. For the most part the weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.