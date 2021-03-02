Smith County commissioners continue to pause plans for new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Once again, the plans for the construction of a new Smith County Courthouse have been put on hold.
During the Smith County Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday morning, County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he wants to focus on improving roads and bridges as was promised to the voters.
The commissioners agreed with him.
The discussion was a part of a workshop at Tuesday morning’s commissioners’ court meeting that included an updated presentation from architects.
Moran and commissioners agreed the new courthouse project was important. However, they said that they want to focus on achieving goals related to roads and bridges that were promised to voters.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the plan was for Smith County voters to decide on a bond proposal in November. Back in May of 2020, Moran told East Texas News that he thought it would be irresponsible to ask Smith County residents to take on an additional financial burden.
“I think asking the public to actually vote on that in November would be the wrong direction to take,” Moran said in May of 2020.
At the time, Moran said even though plans for a vote would be on pause, county officials would continue the planning process to make sure the proposal is fine-tuned and ready for the voters to decide on when the time comes to put a bond proposal on the ballot.
