SFA Men’s Track team wins SLC Indoor Championship following dramatic finish

Paul Martin won the 60M hurdles with a time of 8.06. Auhmad Robinson won the 200M dash at 21.09. Muzuri Mattar won the 400M dash with a time of 47.04. Kelsey Ramirez was a gold medalist in the mile run with a time of 4:52.67, while Nissi Kabongo took home the top spot in the women’s 400M dash with a time of 56.05. LaSean Davis won the women’s 800M run with a time of 2:11.29.