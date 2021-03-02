Senate vetting Biden’s choice for SEC head amid stock drama

The trading frenzy in shares of the struggling video-game retailer GameStop lifted their price 1,600% in January, though they later fell back to Earth after days of wild price swings. A number of big hedge funds had bet that GameStop stock would fall, only to be thwarted by small investors who banded together on social media with a wave of buying that sent the price up. The saga was portrayed as a victory of ordinary investors over Wall Street giants. But some lawmakers charged that the online trading platform Robinhood acted to favor its big Wall Street clients when it blocked its customers on Jan. 28 from buying GameStop shares.