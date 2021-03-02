Search continues for missing mother last seen on game camera near Crockett

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a mother who went missing last week, but officials said they have obtained information regarding her recent location.
Jessica Zuckero was reported missing last Thursday. However, a game camera in the woods off of County Road 4505 near Highway 287 South, southeast of Crockett. Zuckero, 34, is described as 5′1″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Sheriff Randy Hargrove said Houston County Search and Rescue is assisting in the search for Zuckero and they are utilizing tools such as a helicopter and a scent-specific dog.
