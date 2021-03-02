Rusk woman killed in Anderson County wreck after car hits tree, ignites

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman died in a wreck Saturday in Anderson County, DPS officials say.
The wreck happened just after noon on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 84, about seven miles east of Palestine in Anderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Lincoln ZHR was traveling west on Hwy 84 going into a curve, DPS says. For an unknown reason, the driver, identified as Amber Vaughn, 30, of Rusk, drove off the north side of the road and into the ditch. The vehicle drove through a barbed wire fence and struck a tree. This caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pct. 1n Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.
Vaughn was taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.