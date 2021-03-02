Panola County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman found safe

Panola County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman found safe
Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, went missing Friday, Feb.26. (Source: PCSO)
By Nahum Lopez | March 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:13 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that Rachael Ann Wallace was found safe.

UPDATE: Rachael Wallace has been FOUND SAFE! We want to thank everyone that has helped with any and all information that was given. We will update more later.

Posted by Panola County Texas Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Panola County Sherriff’s office was assisting the Southaven, Mississippi Police Department in their search for Wallace.

The Sheriff’s office said Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, was first reported missing on Friday with friends and family unable to locate her since. Wallace’s 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was discovered abandoned in Panola County on Saturday and was spotted on surveillance camera at the Walmart in Carthage over the weekend.

