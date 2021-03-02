Panola County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman found safe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that Rachael Ann Wallace was found safe.
The Panola County Sherriff’s office was assisting the Southaven, Mississippi Police Department in their search for Wallace.
The Sheriff’s office said Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, was first reported missing on Friday with friends and family unable to locate her since. Wallace’s 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was discovered abandoned in Panola County on Saturday and was spotted on surveillance camera at the Walmart in Carthage over the weekend.