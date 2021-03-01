East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and rain are expected through the night tonight and into early Tuesday morning before the sun returns to East Texas. A few heavier showers are possible over southern counties tonight and early tomorrow before ending by late morning. Sunny Skies for Wednesday and Thursday before another front is scheduled to move into our area. The front should move through late on Friday, bringing with it some showers/thundershowers. The upcoming weekend looks great with partly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures. The wind over the next few days should remain fairly light as well. Because of this, some patchy morning fog will be possible. Have a wonderful night.