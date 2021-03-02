Missing Southaven paramedic’s vehicle found abandoned in Texas

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators are asking for tips in the case of a missing Southaven woman whose car has been found abandoned in Texas.
“Both of these are baby pictures of her,” said Johnna Wallace.
Wallace turns to photos on the refrigerator when she thinks of her daughter Rachel.
“This is her when she was a little girl,” she said.
Wallace reported her daughter, 32-year-old Rachel Wallace missing Friday after coworkers came looking for her when she didn’t report to work.
“Out of the clear blue, she just was gone,” said Wallace.
Rachel has been a paramedic for the Southaven Fire Department for several years.
“She’s made her life about helping other people and she loves her job, it’s a difficult job,” said Wallace.
Now she worries her daughter needs help.
On Saturday, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office in East Texas found Rachel’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue abandoned with her belongings inside the car.
Monday afternoon PCSO released an update, saying Rachel had been identified on surveillance video by family inside a Walmart and other businesses in Carthage, Texas. Investigators believe Rachel may be altering her appearance to conceal her identity.
Wallace says the most difficult part is deciding what to tell Rachel’s 5-year-old daughter.
“Her little girl has been asking where mama is,” said Wallace. “And that’s just heartbreaking, you know and I kept thinking yesterday what if I have to tell her her mom is not ever going to come home?”
The Wallace family believes Southaven Police and investigators in Texas are working hard to make sure Rachel is OK and hopefully bring her home safely. They simply want some answers.
“Because it only takes one person, it just takes one person that sees something,” said Wallace. “Oh, Rachel please come home. We love you.”
