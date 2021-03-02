Marshall High School students rebuild Mazda RX-8

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Some Marshall High School students were able to rebuild a sports car.
Automotive teacher Troy Jones said he owned the blue 2005 Mazda RX-8 for several years, he said his son had driven it for a while. He said over the years, it had fallen into disrepair and had received some damage. Jones said it became a project car for the automotive class at Marshall High.
“The kids have done everything from cleaning up the computer on it, installing all new wiring, sorting out some wiring issues, new sound system, complete new suspension from lower control arms all the way to the top, adjustible coil overs, they’ve really done a lot of work on this car.” Jones said.
Jones said the car had a lot of problems when it first came to the class.
“It had rust holes in the fenders, the front bumper was destroyed on it, the car was really a mess, we had to tow it in here,” he said.
Jones said his students learned how to shop for parts and where to find the best ones.
“This project, we started when we first got back after Christmas so around the first of January and it took us right at two months to finish this car,” Jones said.
Senior Jonathan Abelardo said when he first saw the car a few months ago, he thought it would take a while to fix up.
“I thought it was going to take a long time just in the condition that it was. I think we did it pretty good, pretty fast,” he said.
Junior Mark Haines said his favorite parts of working on the car was the tire assembly as well as the sterio system.
“I just like doing wires and obviously tires is one of the easiest parts,” he said.
Haines said he is both surprised and glad with how well the car turned out in the end.
“It took a lot of hard work, from not just me, not just Jonathan, but everybody. We all just had to come together and get it done,” he said.
