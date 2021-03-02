Longview ISD students taking their short film to state competition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of Longview High School students will soon be taking their short film to the state UIL movie competition.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Joshua Graves, a theater teacher with Longview ISD, and some of his students Tuesday, about a short film that has been selected for a state UIL competition. This marks the second year in a row that Longview ISD film students have made it to the state competition.
Longview ISD was among only six school districts that were selected to compete in the statewide competition.
Graves said his students shot the seven-minute film in a day last September, and then they spent the next month and a half editing and scoring it.
The theater teacher said the premise of his students’ short film was born in a prompt that he gave his students. he told them that a girl holding a candle is looking out a window when her mom comes up behind her and tells her to put the candle out or “they will see it.”
Graves said the narrative short film tells the story of a mother and her daughter who live in an isolated cabin in the woods. Some kind of entity in the woods wants to tear them apart.
