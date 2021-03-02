Jacksonville police identify man who allegedly fled after striking, killing pedestrian

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police are looking for a man in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Sunday.
Jacksonville Police Department detectives have gotten an arrest warrant for ‘accident involving personal injury or death,” a second-degree felony, on March 2.
The arrest warrant charges Josef Anton Lustig, 27, with striking a pedestrian. The incident caused the death of Regelio H. Martinez on February 28.
On February 28, at about 10:26 p.m., a Jacksonville police officer was driving in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street when he was flagged down by a motorist who told the officer that a pedestrian had just been struck by a vehicle. The officer located the injured person in the road and called for help from the Jacksonville Fire Department. The injured man, Regelio H. Martinez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Witnesses described a black or blue newer model Dodge Charger traveling south on Jackson that struck the pedestrian as he was crossing Jackson Street. The driver, now alleged to be Josef Lustig, stopped for a short time but then fled north on Jackson Street. The Dodge Charger sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle and lost a side mirror.
Detectives received tips early on in the investigation that led to the identification of Lustig as the driver of the Dodge Charger. The vehicle has not been located yet. Law enforcement officers are currently searching for Lustig.
Anyone knowing where Lustig is, or knowing the location of the damaged vehicle, should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549 or their local law enforcement agency.
