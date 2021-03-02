Harrison County sheriff says inmate has died in custody after ‘medical episode’

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that an inmate died in their custody today.
On Monday at around 4:50 pm, Harrison County Jail staff reports that they discovered an inmate suffering from a medical episode inside the main jail.
Lifesaving efforts immediately began, according to the sheriff’s office, and Marshall Fire Department was called. The inmate was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.
He was later pronounced deceased, according to the sheriff’s statement.
Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division was notified and will complete an independent investigation.
No further information is available until the Rangers investigate.
