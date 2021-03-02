Emory man dies in Rains County head-on crash

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports an Emory man died in a head-on crash with an eighteen-wheeler Monday morning.
At 8:01 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH 19, approximately 1.8 miles south of the city of Emory in Rains County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on SH 19. At the same time, the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet 1500, traveling south on the same roadway, lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Peterbilt.
The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Jose Manuel Rico, 60, of Scurry.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jacob Casson Cooper, 20, of Emory was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
