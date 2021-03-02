East Texas schools respond to Gov. Abbott’s lifting of mask mandate

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From Longview ISD: Longview ISD is aware of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to remove the mask mandate starting next Wednesday, March 10.
The district looks forward to continued guidance from federal, state, and local authorities regarding how this will impact public schools. However, for the time being, face coverings and other preventative measures will continue to be required at Longview ISD campuses and facilities.
Our administration is currently discussing this matter internally and will release additional information in response to this announcement in the coming days.
Lufkin ISD announced on Facebook: A MESSAGE FROM SUPT. LYNN TORRES ON GOVERNOR’S ORDERS
Just a few minutes ago, Governor Abbott announced an ending to several COVID restrictions in Texas, including capacity and mask orders effective next Wednesday, March 10th. We have not seen the new orders or any associated documents, as they have not yet been released. This will be a fluid situation over the next several days as we get guidance from our local county, the UIL, and the Texas Education Agency. There are also unanswered questions about what this means for quarantine guidelines and close contact for exposures.
We will continue to operate under all current guidelines until next Wednesday, and we will release new information as soon as we have it.
