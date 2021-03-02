5 East Texas counties added to governor’s disaster declaration

Additional counties will continue to be re-requested as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm. Texans are urged to fill out the TDEM’s State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe winter weather. TDEM will continue to share this data with FEMA until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need. Texans can complete the iSTAT by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov or calling 844-844-3089.