Driver dies after striking trees in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning at 7:50 a.m. Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 2966 approximately one mile north of the city of Quitman in Wood County.
According to a preliminary report, the driver of a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on FM 2966 when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway in a curve.
Authorities said the vehicle struck several trees before coming to a stop.
The driver, was David Allen Woolverton, 62, of Como he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Gilbreath and was taken to Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman.
