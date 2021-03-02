Daughter says lightning sparked fire, destroyed Ornelas’ home gym

“So many memories were made there — family reunions, my grandmother’s and my mother’s 90th birthday parties, baby showers, sock hops, wedding showers, Wahoo tournaments, and countless hours of kids playing basketball. The memories are priceless,” Wangner said in a Facebook post. “But in the end all the ‘stuff’ will go up in smoke anyway. The water pressure in Tyler is still not strong enough for the fire hoses to do any good. So God did it himself! He sent another torrential rain to put out the fire and save the house and storage building. I cherish all the memories we had in this place. That is a true gift! Grateful!”