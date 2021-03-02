All Saints Outdoor Learning Center burned to the ground during winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the week of the winter storm the Outdoor Learning Center at All Saints Episcopal School burned to the ground.
Mike Cobb, the head of school, said the cabin, which sits on 15 acres of forest, was having power surges and ended up catching fire and burning.
Cobb said the space was used daily by students in grades 5-12 for science classes, as well as other lessons.
“So it’s certainly been a huge loss for us as a school and right now we are making plans to have it rebuilt and to be back in place by next school year,” Cobb said. “For now those students and the teacher have moved to another classroom and it’s not out in the woods, not in our forest but it’s certainly been a really impactful lesson for our kids and the things that we love and value and right now we don’t have that.”
Many students described their time in the Outdoor Learning Center as a “breath in their day where they get to walk away from everything,” Cobb said.
The space has since been cleared and Cobb said they hope to have it rebuilt for August.
