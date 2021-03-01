WebXtra: Winter Storm Team brings help to those in need

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Winter Storm Team is a social media site that is helping Deep East Texans in need. They connect professionals and volunteers with those who have gone weeks without running water, electricity, food and water.
One such company helping out is Crawford Plumbing. This morning owner Jake Crawford, was at the home of Linda Lawson. He tried to make repairs to her busted PVC pipe on Sunday, with no luck. He and his crew returned this morning and totally replaced the plumbing lines in her small frame house. Donna McCollum talked with both about the needs and the gratefulness.
