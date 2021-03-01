‘Tyler Street Team’ created to help those experiencing homelessness

“The community volunteers would bring food at meal times and we would then package up enough food to bring to the other motels where we were sheltering other people and one night that was completely on foot,” Finney said. “We couldn’t get cars out to do that and so several of the homeless people carried food and we went on foot and walked to all of the hotels in the cold, in the snow, and delivered. They loved it, they held hands and we walked together, and they were so excited to have the opportunity to give. They had been receiving all week but they wanted to give too.”