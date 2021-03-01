Tyler restaurant, banquet hall burn overnight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department reports two fires overnight, one at a restaurant Sunday night and one home early Monday.
No injuries were reported at either building, both unoccupied at the time of the fires, but each suffered significant damage.
The fire Sunday night was at Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant at 813 Lindsey Ln. The initial call was received at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday evening.
The first unit to arrive reported heavy smoke conditions firefighters immediately called for a second alarm response. Five engines and a ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene. Most of the fire was located in the kitchen area, spreading to other areas in the building. All units were clear from the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday, a fire was reported at a home in the 2500 block of Alta Mira Dr. The building was used as a banquet hall and gym. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the building in flames and already collapsed.
Five engines and a ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the two-alarm fire. All units were clear from the scene at approximately 6:00 a.m.
Both of these incidents remain under investigation.
