Second dose vaccine clinics re-scheduled for this week in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NETHealth is rescheduling second dose vaccines, based on the time the first vaccine was received.
Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in January can return this Tuesday March 2nd to receive their second Moderna vaccine.
If you did not make an appointment for March 2nd but you are eligible to receive your 2nd Moderna vaccine, you can come to the Harvey Convention Center between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. only on Tuesday March 2nd, 2021, but you will need to show your “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” upon arrival, and it must show that your 1st Moderna vaccine was administered to you on any day within the month of January.
Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health on February 3rd or on February 4th will receive communications next week to become scheduled for an appointment during the second week of March 2021.
To receive your second Moderna vaccine will need to have their “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” upon arrival. This is the small white card given when a person receives their first COVID vaccine. The second vaccine still provides effective potency even if more than 28 days have passed since receipt of their first COVID vaccine.
Anyone who received their first Pfizer vaccine from NET Health on Thursday February 11th, Friday, February 12th, or Saturday February 13th, will be invited to receive their second vaccine this Friday and Saturday, March 5th and March 6th.
NET Health sends all notifications to schedule any COVID vaccine appointment at the Harvey Convention Center directly to each eligible person, either from an email sent by NET Health, a text message sent by NET Health to the person, and/or phone call from our Center for Healthy Living . . . and is dependent upon the contact information that the person entered upon our waiting list.
NET Health does not have any Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines at this time.
“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Vaccine Updates” link. This webpage provides access for anyone to enroll into waiting lists to receive your official invitation to make an appointment to receive your second vaccine.
Invitations to make an appointment are only made available to persons who are enrolled into our “Waiting List to Receive Your Second Vaccine”.
If you have already enrolled into our “Waiting List to Receive Your Second Vaccine”, no further action is needed.
To enroll into our waiting list, persons must be (1) over the age of 65, or (2) working in a profession that qualifies you as being Tier 1A, or (3) over the age of 18 with a qualifying health condition that have been identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” continues Roberts. “These reminders include wearing a mask, frequent handwashing, social distancing, staying home when you are ill, and avoiding gatherings with persons outside of your immediate household.”
NET Health will continue to schedule appointments for “Second Dose Vaccine Clinics” in future weeks and invitations to make an appointment will be provided to persons on our waiting lists who enrolled into our waiting lists first. Appointments are only created based upon our available supply of COVID vaccines and upon the date that our NET Health Immunizations Department physically receives more doses of COVID vaccines.
For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.
