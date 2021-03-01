Second dose vaccine clinics re-scheduled for this week in Tyler

If you did not make an appointment for March 2nd but you are eligible to receive your 2nd Moderna vaccine, you can come to the Harvey Convention Center between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. only on Tuesday March 2nd, 2021, but you will need to show your “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” upon arrival, and it must show that your 1st Moderna vaccine was administered to you on any day within the month of January.