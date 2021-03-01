Missing MS woman spotted on surveillance cameras in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Southaven, Mississippi Police Department in their continued search for Rachael Ann Wallace.
Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, was first reported missing on Friday with friends and family unable to locate her since. Wallace’s 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was discovered abandoned in Panola County on Saturday. She was spotted on surveillance camera at the Walmart in Carthage over the weekend, but police have not been able to locate her to check on her safety. She was seen on surveillance at other stores, as well. It is unknown whether Wallace is still in the Carthage area.
Wallace’s family saw the surveillance footage and confirmed that it is her. The sheriff’s office says they believe she is concealing her identity for some reason and they are concerned for her. She is not accused of any wrongdoing; they say they want to talk with her to ensure she is safe.
Police investigators are asking area residents to come forward if they have any information relevant to their search for Rachael Wallace.
Wallace is a white female, 5′3″ tall and weighs 125 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Wallace or has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333, or the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652.
