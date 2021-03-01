LeTourneau University names Dr. Steven Mason as new president

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Steven D. Mason has been selected as the 7th President of LeTourneau University.
The university made the announcement Monday. On January 14, 2021, the LeTourneau Board of Trustees announced a strategic leadership change at LeTourneau University and formed a Presidential Transition Committee. This committee included 15 individuals representing all aspects of the university and was led by Board of Trustee member and LeTourneau University alum, Tom Burt. The committee was charged with a thorough review of Dr. Steven D. Mason in order to validate his qualifications and leadership to serve as the next president of LeTourneau University. The committee completed the review and provided the Board of Trustees with a formal recommendation.
The university said Dr. Steven Mason is a proven scholar, teacher, pastor, and leader who has served the university for the past 15 years. He has served as a professor and mentor to students and has most recently served the university as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2016.
“We are excited to have unanimously selected Dr. Steven D. Mason as the next president of LeTourneau University,” said Board Chair, Bill Anderson. “This decision strategically positions the university for greater success for decades to come.”
The university said Dr. Mason majored in finance and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University in 1998. In 2002, he earned his Master of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary and then a Ph.D in Old Testament Studies from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2006.
“I am absolutely honored, humbled, and thrilled to be named President of LeTourneau University,” Dr. Mason said. “I love the mission and history of LeTourneau University. We steward a very important Christian calling for God’s kingdom sake as The Christian Polytechnic University. I am grateful for this opportunity to serve LeTourneau University’s students, faculty, and staff in this new role; indeed, we have got great days ahead.”
