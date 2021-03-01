LeTourneau University names Dr. Steven Mason as new president

The university made the announcement Monday. On January 14, 2021, the LeTourneau Board of Trustees announced a strategic leadership change at LeTourneau University and formed a Presidential Transition Committee. This committee included 15 individuals representing all aspects of the university and was led by Board of Trustee member and LeTourneau University alum, Tom Burt. The committee was charged with a thorough review of Dr. Steven D. Mason in order to validate his qualifications and leadership to serve as the next president of LeTourneau University. The committee completed the review and provided the Board of Trustees with a formal recommendation.