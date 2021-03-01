KC Royals agree to contract extension with former ‘Jack Hunter Dozier

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Kansas City Royals have agrreed to a four-year contract extension, with a 5th-year team option, with third basemen Hunter Dozier.
The deal is worth $25 million. In 2019, the former SFA Lumberack had a breakout year but with a rushed training period following the COVID-19 shutdown across the league, and a positive test for COVID-19, Dozier saw his numbers go down last year.
Dozier was drafted from SFA by the Royals in 2013 and made his MLB debut in 2016.
In Dozier’s 44 games in 2020, he hit six home runs and 12 RBI’s. In 2019, Dozier had 26 homers and had 84 RBIs. His 10 triples was also tied for first in the American League.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan the deal could max out at $49 million after escalators and bonuses as well as that reported 5th-year believed to be around $10 million.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.