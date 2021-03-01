Jacksonville’s first Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

The restaurant is near the intersection of East Rusk Street and South Jackson Street and will be owned and operated by Marybeth Wade. Wade will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests. This location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.