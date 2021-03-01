Jacksonville’s first Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville residents are just days away from being able to “eat mor chikin” as a brand-new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open its doors on Thursday.
The restaurant is near the intersection of East Rusk Street and South Jackson Street and will be owned and operated by Marybeth Wade. Wade will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests. This location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Chick-fil-A Jacksonville will open via drive-thru, carry-out and mobile curbside service with delivery available shortly after the opening. Contactless ordering and payment are also available through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering. Additional information about Chick-fil-A’s response to the coronavirus is available via their safe service page.
Additionally, in place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Jacksonville will be surprising 100 “local heroes making an impact in Jacksonville” with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Jacksonville area to aid in the fight against hunger.
Alongside her husband, Tyler, Wade said she is excited to continue her career in East Texas at Chick-fil-A Jacksonville and build new relationships in the community.
“I joined Chick-fil-A as a team member in 1999, and I immediately fell in love with the great-tasting food and genuine hospitality,” said Wade. “I look forward to bringing that welcoming atmosphere to the Jacksonville community and making a positive impact on our team members and guests.”
