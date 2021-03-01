Jacksonville police seeking ID of driver who hit, killed pedestrian

From the Jacksonville Police Department
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On February 28, 2021, at about 10:226 P.M., a Jacksonville police officer was traveling in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street when he was flagged down by a motorist. The motorist told the officer that a pedestrian had just been struck by a vehicle. The officer located an injured person in the roadway and summoned help from the Jacksonville Fire Department. The injured man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Witnesses described a black or blue, newer model Dodge Charger traveling south on Jackson that struck the pedestrian as he was crossing Jackson Street. The driver of the Charger stopped for a short period of time but then fled north on Jackson Street. The Dodge Charger sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle and will be missing a side mirror.
The pedestrian was identified as Regelio H. Martinez, 64 years of age from Jacksonville, TX. The investigation into this traffic accident continues. Anyone with information regarding the Dodge Charger, or other information pertaining to this incident, should contact the Jacksonville Police Department. Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest, and indictment, of anyone involved in this incident. You can remain anonymous and report information to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 903.586.STOP (7867).