Jacksonville police seeking ID of driver who hit, killed pedestrian

The pedestrian was identified as Regelio H. Martinez, 64 years of age from Jacksonville, TX. The investigation into this traffic accident continues. Anyone with information regarding the Dodge Charger, or other information pertaining to this incident, should contact the Jacksonville Police Department. Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest, and indictment, of anyone involved in this incident. You can remain anonymous and report information to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 903.586.STOP (7867).