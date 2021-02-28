East Texas martial arts school offers learning and fitness kids camp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
The pandemic shutdown of schools last year left many East Texas kids trying to learn at home, online or via zoom, but classroom time and physical activity were missed as a result.
Now an East Texas martial arts school is creating a ‘kids camp’ that will address both fitness of the body, and of the mind.
As schools struggled through virtual classes in 2020, the one-on-one teaching and physical activity were not available.
Even martial arts schools went to zoom classes.
Now Mount Pleasant martial arts will open an kids camp that will focus on both.
“We are super excited to launch our brand new summer camp program in Gilmer Texas called Gilmer’s awesome youth sports summer camp,” says creator Shea Taylor.
The Covid era has a lasting effect of anxiety and fear, particularly by parents of school age children.
“During Covid, a lot of kiddo’s were stuck at home and even now parents are a little scared to get their kiddo’s out. This camp has martial arts, football, baseball , soccer, we also do dance and tumbling, and they get educational activities. We call it our brain game,” Taylor says.
“Science, math, and all of them are going to be done in a fun interactive way. So the kids will never be bored,” says instructor Lilly Chandler.
All protocols such as social distancing will be observed.
“Our coaches are certified by the state of Texas on safety protocol and how to handle the kids and make sure it’s a perfect environment for them,” Shea says.
The camp will focus on getting back to normal in fitness of body, and of learning, and one more element.
Friendships.
“To build relationships with other kids which they might not have been able to do,” Chandler says.
Since one of the main lessons of martial arts is ‘overcoming fear’, the move is meant to instill confidence in a time of fear.
“This is a great way for them to build their bodies and sharpen their minds,” Taylor says.
Those interested can go online to register through Mount Pleasant martial arts.
