City of Marshall to begin Travis Street water main project

Consistent with that plan is the Travis Street Water Main Replacement Project, which entails the replacement of the existing 82-year-old 12″ water main on Travis Street from Columbus St. to U.S. Hwy 59. Beginning March 1, 2021 the City’s contractor will begin to mobilize materials and equipment to the area. Once underground locates are complete excavation will begin. Work will be located along the southern shoulder of Travis Street where there will be single lane traffic movements once the actual excavation begins. Delays, during this time, will occur.