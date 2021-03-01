Christian Information and Service Center preps for free food distribution, after winter storm left people without access to food

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After being closed for nearly two weeks due to the winter weather, an East Texas food pantry has re-opened.
According to Yulonda Richard, executive director of the Christian Information and Service Center, not only did they lose a lot of produce but people in the community were not being fed.
“I saw the impact of the storm. I could see the struggle and the pain in people’s eyes,” said Richard.
Richard said many Angelina County residents did not have access to food.
“A lot of our community lost electricity. I know they lost food in their refrigerators, but they were eating a lot of canned foods. So, we are going to replenish those shelves,” Richard said. “We are also giving away diapers and meats, juices, and water. Our goal is to try to help them out get started all over again.”
The organization is preparing for a drive-thru food giveaway.
“We are going to give until it hurts. God has truly blessed us with an abundance of food. All this food inside the warehouse is here as backup for our main building,” said Richard. “So we have it to give, and we truly believe that the more you give, the more god gives to you.”
The drive-thru food box distribution will begin on March 1 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. It will be held in Lufkin at the Annex Building across the street from the CISC building.
Richards asked that everyone to remain in their cars, bring a basket and open their trunk to receive the food.
