Central location, incentives attracted Gap to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Last week, the city of Longview as well as Gregg County officials announced the company Gap is bringing a distribution warehouse to Longview.
Longview Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Wayne Mansfield said Gap had been in Longview looking at an existing building as a potential site for the distribution center, but they said that site was not conducive for their expansion plans.
Mansfield said it was that time that they introduced the company to their North Business Park where there was available property and that is when things began to move at a high speed and the city showed they could handle the project.
Mansfield said he believes Gap’s decision to choose Longview as the site for the new distribution center was affected by the city’s central location in East Texas on I-20 and close proximity to I-30. He also said incentives played a role as well.
“We were able to provide a gift of land, 142 acres approximately, plus cash incentives up front, but those are contingent just like the rest of the incentive programs. They are contingent upon the company meeting, maintaining their job goals as well as their capital expenditures,” Mansfield said.
