Bruno’s Pizza in Tyler re-opens after partial roof collapse caused by winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta location on Vine Avenue in Tyler is back to business as usual following a partial ceiling collapse on February 18th.
The damage coming from the winter storm and cold temperatures causing a pipe to burst. Family, friends, and employees all stepped up to help clean and and make repairs so they could reopen on February 22.
During the boil water notice and still today they are serving bottled beverages to be safe. The owner says fountain drinks are available and clean to those who’d prefer that.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.