Boil water notice issued for Tatum area due to line break

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Crystal Sytems Water Supply reports a boil water notice has been issued due to a line break.
Customers on 1716 South to 2183 E, in Tatum, are instructed to boil the water prior to consuming, for washing hands, face, brushing teeth, and drinking.
Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.
