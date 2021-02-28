In YouTube message, GABC Pastor David Dykes announces retirement plans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - David O. Dykes announced Sunday that he will step down as pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church later this year.
In a video posted to YouTube, Dykes said he will resign his position on August 31, 2021.
“God called me to preach in 1970 when I was just 17 years old and I’ve been doing that ever since,” Dykes said in the video. “A wise person once said, ‘Choose a work you enjoy and you’ll never work another day in your life.’ And that’s the way I feel. Serving as your pastor hasn’t been a job, it’s been a joy. I still love serving as your pastor, but the time has come for younger leadership to step up and lead the church into the future.”
March 1 will mark 30 years since Dykes became pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church. Dykes said he wanted to avoid the rocky transition the church experienced when he first took on his leadership role in 1991, noting that the process to search for his replacement will begin “soon.” The process, Dykes said, will not involve him solely selecting his replacement and, in fact, will not involve him at all. A search committee will select a candidate who will then be voted on by the congregation for approval.
“This process follows the procedures outlined in our church bylaws,” Dykes said. “I believe God has already called and anointed our next pastor. And it is my prayer that this young man will be ready to step into my shoes about the time I am retiring.”
Retirement may be on the horizon, but Dykes said that he and his wife don’t plan to leave the community behind.
“We’re going to be living in Tyler and staying connected to Green Acres. My new focus will be doing everything I can to make the next pastor successful,” Dykes said. “My retirement from being your pastor isn’t the end of the road, it’s just a bend in the road. I will not retire from the gospel ministry as long as I have breath in my body.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.