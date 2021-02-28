Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee, shows Dr. Scott Green who appeared for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, from an operating room in Sacramento, Calif. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing the procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery could be heard in the background. (Source: Superior Court of California/Sacramento Bee via AP)