WebXtra: 40,000 meals given out in Tyler drive-thru meal distribution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green Acres Baptist Church hosted a food drive in partnership with East Texas Food Bank Saturday morning. The drive was able to give 40,000 meals to people in need. A good portion of those meals being donated from East Texas’ Patrick Mahomes. Both the food bank and the church felt it was extra important to host a food drive as many continue to struggle not only with COVID-19 but also the aftermath last week’s snowstorm. The next food drive is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at Lindsey Park. Green Acres Baptist Church hopes to host a food drive every month going forward.