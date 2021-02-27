Search warrant served, 5 arrested on drug charges in Alba

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County officials say they arrested five people on drug charges on Wednesday.
On February 24, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and K9 Mata, say they executed a search warrant on Private Road 6394 in Alba
According to a press release posted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were the result of community cooperation and policing of neighborhoods by law enforcement agencies.
As a result of the warrant the following people were arrested:
Teresa Denise Elliott, Alba, was arrested for manufacturing / delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1>=4g<200. Elliott is being held on $100,000 bonds.
Tod Matthew White, Alba, was arrested for manufacturing / delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1>=4g<200. White is being held on $100,000 bonds at the Wood County Justice Center.
Ashton Ray Norris, Grand Saline, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1>1g<4g. Norris is being held on $30,000 bonds at the Wood County Justice Center.
David Lynn White, Wills Point, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1>1g<4g. White is being held on $30,000 bonds at the Wood County Justice Center.
Katrina Danyel White, Alba, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1>1g<4g. White is being held on $30,000 bonds at the Wood County Justice Center.
The sheriff’s office said they would like to thank the citizens of Wood County who provide information to law enforcement, and they said they appreciate the hard work of the deputies, Criminal Investigations, and partnering agencies who work to help keep Wood County safe.
If you have tips or questions, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (903) 763-2201.
