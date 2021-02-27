Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Despite the lack of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures rocketed into the 70s and even 80s for highs thanks to a quick moving warm front. Temps stay fairly mild overnight today and will only fall into the lower to middle 60s by tomorrow morning before quickly climbing back into the 70s by the afternoon. Cloudy skies persist for all East Texas tonight as light to moderate scattered showers continue to remain possible into early tomorrow morning. Once we get closer to noon tomorrow, isolated thundershowers will begin to be possible, and then widespread storms move into the area later tomorrow afternoon along and ahead of our next cold front. Some storms that form tomorrow could become strong to severe, with the main severe threats being large hail and damaging gusty winds. The tornado threat is still low for now, but it is not at zero. More showers and storms will be likely throughout the day on Monday behind the cold front which looks to bring quite a lot of rainfall to ETX. Depending on where the heaviest rain tracks, there could be some flooding issues arriving by Monday afternoon. More rain lasts through Monday evening and even into Tuesday morning before skies finally begin to briefly dry out. Our dry streak only lasts into Wednesday evening before scattered showers return to East Texas. We’ll see better shots at showers and a few more thunderstorms later on Thursday and early on Friday as another cold front swings through the area. Once the front clears East Texas, it looks like our skies will finally begin to clear out and East Texas can begin to dry off.