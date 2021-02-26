East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There is a significant difference between temperatures over northern and southern sections of East Texas this evening. Temperatures in the 50s northern areas and in the middle to upper 60s south. A stationary front is responsible for this difference. The front will begin to move northward as a warm front tomorrow morning bringing the warmer temperatures into the northern areas as well. As this front pushes northward, a few more showers will be possible, but once we get into the afternoon, the rain chances are nearly gone...for a while. Starting late Sunday morning, rain chances will ramp back up with showers and thundershowers possible with the passage of a cold front during the afternoon. As the front moves through, we will likely cool down once again. On Monday, an upper-level disturbance moves in from the West, bringing more rain into our area. Tuesday morning, more rain is expected, but by afternoon, the chances really diminish. Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will be minimal as we return to a partly cloudy sky. Another cold front on Tuesday is expected to bring more showers/thundershowers to the area, but for a very short period of time. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days are expected to be between 2″-3″ with a few getting more and some a bit less. Have a great weekend. Keep those umbrellas handy, especially for Sunday.