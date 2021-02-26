WATCH: Tyler ISD special education department invites families and caregivers to join Parent to Parent Conference

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tracy Johnston, Tyler ISD’s Special Education Coordinator, joined East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons discussing an event for families of children with disabilities or special health care needs, self-advocates, family members, educators, service providers, and other interested community members.
Tyler ISD is co-hosting the Parent to Parent Conference for the fifth year. Topics covered will be mental health, emergency preparation, guardianship and social security, and transition services.
The free event will be held virtually from 9:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday. Parents can register online at https://:www.txp2p.org or call the Texas Parent to Parent office at 737-484-9045.
