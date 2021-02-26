Trane to be back at full operation after damage from winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The main plant at Trane will be back at full operation this week after part of the facility received damage following last weeks winter storms.
A Trane spokesperson said less than 10 percent of the facility was affected by the damage.
“We are committed to ensuring our teams stay safe and continuing to serve our customers as always,” a statement from the company read.
The spokesperson confirmed no one was working at the time and no one was hurt in the incident.
